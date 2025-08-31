Home

Entertainment

This movie has been re-released 500 times, its name is recorded in the Limca Book of World Records, movie is…, lead actor is….

This film has been re-released for 500 times. Not just that it also registered its name under Limca Book of Records.

There are only a handful of movies in Indian cinema that have received so much love that they were re-released multiple times. Today, we will discuss one such film that turned heads and also registered its name in the Limca Book of Records. You will be surprised to know that the movie has been re-released 500 times, making it a record in itself.

This Film Has Been Re-Released 500 Times

The movie we are discussing has hit the big screen 500 times. This gangster-based drama is not from the Bollywood industry, but from the Kannada industry. The name of the movie is Om.

This South Film Has Its Name in the Limca Book of Records

The name of the film Om, which was released in the year 1995, is also recorded in the Limca Book of World Records. This film has created a record of being re-released 550 times, with no other film even coming close to this. If reports are to be believed, the film Om has been released in 400 theatres.

When this film was released 30 years ago, its budget was around Rs 75 lakh, while it went on to earn Rs 5 crore at the box office. In 2015, its satellite rights were sold for Rs 10 crore, and it also made Rs 2 crore from advance bookings. The film turned out to be a massive success, making its producers very wealthy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Om was produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar under the banner of Poornima Enterprises.

It was directed by actor and filmmaker Upendra, who has also recently appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Coolie. The movie featured Shivakumar, G.V. Shivanand, Prema, V. Manohar, Michael Madhu, and Sadhu Kokila.

Shiva Rajkumar played the lead. For the unversed, Shiva is the son of legendary actor-singer of Indian cinema, Dr. Rajkumar.

Story Highlights

Om has been re-released 500 times. The film Om has registered its name in the Limca Book of Records. Shiva Rajkumar played the lead in Om











