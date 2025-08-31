Home

Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar ends without an elimination due to…, it will now take place on…

This week’s Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought intense moments but no eviction amongst the nominated names like Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More.

In a surprising turn of events, the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, aired on August 31, 2025, concluded without any eviction. Host Salman Khan addressed the housemates’ behavior, emphasizing the need for discipline and responsibility, but ultimately announced that no contestant would be eliminated this week. The eviction has been postponed to next week’s episode, scheduled for September 7, 2025.

What happened in the episode?

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 19, housemates were given a chance to express their opinions in two revealing tasks. They had to vote for who they believed was the strongest, the weakest, and the one displaying an inflated sense of self-worth. Zeeshan Qadri stood out in the first task, earning the highest votes for leadership, while Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were criticized for lacking individuality, which led to a tense confrontation between the two.

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur were named by several contestants as having a superiority complex, with Tanya receiving the most votes. Many claimed she tries to dominate and prefers being seen as the “boss” of the house. In a twist, Amaal Mallik shifted focus and accused Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhat of the same trait, hinting at growing tensions and possible clashes in the week ahead.

Would Neelam Giri have evicted today?

Seven contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More, if an eviction had taken place this week, Neelam Giri might have been the one to leave the house. Her recent conflicts, especially the argument with Abhishek Bajaj, and being called out for lacking a strong personality during the leadership task, could have influenced both housemates and audience perception.

Story Highlights

No eviction took place in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19; eviction postponed to September 7. Zeeshan Qadri received the highest votes for leadership qualities in the house. Tanya Mittal was called out for having a superiority complex, while Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhat also faced criticism. Neelam Giri was among the nominated contestants and could have been evicted due to recent conflicts and perceived lack of individuality.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought intense moments but no eviction, giving contestants more time to prove themselves. With Zeeshan Qadri becoming the house leader and tensions rising among nominees, especially Neelam Giri, the stage is set for an exciting and dramatic week ahead.











