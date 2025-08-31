Home

Parm Sundari OTT Release: When and where to watch Sidharth Malhotra–Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com

After a decent start at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Parm Sundari is set to charm audiences again, this time on OTT.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Parm Sundari hit theatres on 29 August 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

As per reports, the standard eight-week window has been applied, which means fans can expect the digital release by October 2025. For those who missed the film in theatres or wish to revisit the love story, OTT will be the next stop.

How has Parm Sundari performed at the box office so far?

The film started on a fair note with Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. Interestingly, collections picked up on Day 2 with Rs 9 crore, taking its total to Rs 16.25 crore in just two days.

Despite competition, the rom-com has managed to draw audiences with its blend of humour, romance, and cultural clash narrative. Trade experts suggest the film could sustain over the coming weeks due to festive buzz.

Why was the release date changed?

Originally slated for 25 July 2025, Parm Sundari was pushed ahead. Eventually, it made its way to theatres on 29 August 2025, aligning with the late-summer release slate.

The shift did not dampen curiosity, as the fresh pairing of Sidharth and Janhvi continued to generate chatter, ensuring solid footfalls during its opening weekend.

About Parm Sundari

The film weaves a breezy romance between Parm (Sidharth Malhotra), a young man from Delhi, and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a girl from Kerala. Their love story unfolds with cultural differences, comic mishaps, and heartfelt drama.

Who else is in the cast?

Apart from the lead pair, the film boasts a strong ensemble: Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Renji Panicker, and Sidharth Shankar play key roles.

Directed by Tushar Jalota under the Maddock Films banner, the movie offers a vibrant mix of comedy, romance, and drama that appeals to a wide audience.

With an engaging plot and promising chemistry between its leads, Parm Sundari has managed to strike a chord with both critics and audiences. While it may not be a blockbuster yet, its journey is far from over, as the OTT release is expected to widen its reach.

