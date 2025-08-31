



New Delhi: The cricket world will never forget the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) i.e. 2008. In the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, there was a dispute between two Team India teammates Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth which shook the entire cricket world. Allegedly, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth on the field, after which Sreesanth was also seen crying.

Lalit Modi’s new revelation

Recently, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi discussed this incident in a podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke and also shared some unseen footage. After his statement, this old controversy once again came into the headlines. Modi said that he only shared the truth and called Sreesanth the “victim” of that incident.

Sreesanth’s wife’s anger

On this issue, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari took Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke to task on social media. She wrote on Instagram that dragging up the old incident of 2008 is “disgusting, cruel and inhuman”. She said that both Sreesanth and Harbhajan have moved on and are fathers now, but raising such controversies makes the families go through the old pain again.

Modi’s reply

After Bhuvneshwari’s sharp reaction, Lalit Modi told IANS that he does not understand why she is getting angry. Modi reiterated that he just answered the question and did not intend to hurt anyone.

Old wound, new controversy

Even though Harbhajan and Sreesanth have moved on leaving this incident behind, this controversy has once again refreshed painful memories for their families. Bhuvneshwari says that such discussions also cause mental trauma for the players and their children.

