Asia Cup 2025 hockey: Abhishek, Sukhjeet and Jugraj Singh hat-tricks India’s record breaking 15-0 win vs Kazakhastan

New Delhi: In the last match of Pool-A of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025, the Indian men’s hockey team performed brilliantly and defeated Kazakhstan 15-0. In this match played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, the Indian players presented a great example of aggressive play. Three players of the team scored hat-tricks, while captain Harmanpreet Singh and many other players also scored goals. With this spectacular victory, India confirmed its place in the Super-4 stage and remained at the top position in the group stage with nine points.

Aggressive start and first blow

India adopted an aggressive approach right from the beginning of the match. In the fifth minute, Abhishek opened the account by scoring a goal. Soon, he scored the second goal and made the score 2-0. Just before the end of the quarter, Sukhjeet Singh scored a goal and gave India a 3-0 lead.

Rain of goals in the second quarter

The dominance of the Indian team increased even more in the second quarter. Abhishek completed a hat-trick, then Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas scored consecutive goals. By half-time, India was ahead 7-0.

India invincible in the third quarter

The third quarter started with a penalty stroke by Jugraj Singh. After this, Sukhjeet scored two more goals. The Kazakhstan team failed to stop the Indian attacks and the score reached 11-0.

Victory sealed in the fourth quarter

Jugraj, Sanjay, and Dilpreet scored goals in the last quarter. In the last moments of the match, Abhishek scored his fourth goal and India won the match 15-0 and entered the Super-4 in a spectacular fashion.

