After Pawan Singh controversy, THIS Bhojpuri star faces backlash for making inappropriate remarks to a female fan, ‘Jahan chahta hu, wahi…’

After the Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav controversy, another Bhojpuri actor has made headlines for making ‘disrespectful’ comments to a female fan. Watch!

Following Pawan Singh Controversy, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav has made it to the headlines for making inappropriate remarks to a female fan on the stage. The video has gone viral on social media in which he is seen flirting with her. However, his comments have sparked outrage among fans.

In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav is heard saying, “Yeh badi hai ke choti hai? Yeh choti hai, but iska kuch bhi chota nahi hai. Height dekho, baal dekho, bichari ka chehra bhi bada hai.” He then asks her for a hug and says, “Aao. Aahaa!” The actor further says, “Zindagi mile toh Khesari Lal Yadav jaisi. Jahan chahta hu, wahi pakad leta hu.”

The Bhojpuri actor is getting criticised for his behaviour, with many users calling his remarks “cheap” and “disrespectful.” Well, Khesari has not shared any statement about his viral video yet.

Khesari Lal Yadav slammed for making flirty remarks to a female fan

What Khesari Lal Yadav did with this girl is more shameless or similar to what Pawan Singh did. These so called Bhojouri superstars are so cheap. #PawanSingh #khesarilalyadav pic.twitter.com/C1ugsrN5mJ

— Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) August 31, 2025

What is Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav’s controversy about?

Recently, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh grabbed headlines for allegedly touching his co-star Anjali Raghav during a promotional event in Lucknow, sparking widespread criticism. Following the backlash, Anjali took to her social media and announced that she has decided to quit the Bhojpuri industry. “I have decided I will not work in this industry anymore,” she said.

Soon after, Pawan Singh issued an apology to her on his Instagram. He wrote, “Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (sic).”

Anjali accepted her apology, writing, “Pawan singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai.wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai…maine unhe manf kar dia hai…mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti Jai Shree Ram (sic).”











