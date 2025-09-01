Home

Entertainment

Ahaan Panday turns hero off-screen, as he shields Aneet Padda from…

Ahaan and Aneet’s real-life moment has amplified Saiyaara’s buzz, with their off-screen bond reflecting their on-screen chemistry.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, certain moments transcend the screen, capturing the essence of cinema’s magic in real life. Such was the case when two rising stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, fresh from their cinematic debut, Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri, found themselves at the center of an unexpected real-world drama. Their on-screen chemistry had already set hearts aflutter, but it was their off-screen camaraderie that recently took the spotlight, leaving fans both thrilled and concerned.

What is the entire matter?

Recently, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted together in Mumbai, stepping out of an establishment when they were suddenly surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans. In the midst of the commotion, Ahaan took on a protective role, ensuring Aneet’s safety by guiding her to their car and shielding her from the crowd. This chivalrous act, captured on video, quickly went viral, with fans praising Ahaan’s demeanor and the duo’s evident bond.

What were the reactions of fans?

The moment quickly drew a flood of comments from fans who couldn’t stop admiring the pair’s adorable and effortless chemistry. Phrases like “Best phase,” “Cuties,” “Ahneet,” and “Best couple” summed up the general excitement in the comments section. However, some fans also raised concerns about the crowding, pointing out that celebrities shouldn’t be mobbed like this. One comment noted, “It’s so annoying, let the guy breathe. Standing right in front of him, blocking him just to click pictures, no manners.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Saiyaara

Since its release on July 18, the film has been making waves, not just for its compelling narrative and Mohit Suri’s direction, but also for the palpable chemistry between its leads. The film’s success is evident, having crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally, a testament to its widespread appeal.

Story Highlights

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recently mobbed by fans in Mumbai after stepping out together.

Ahaan was seen protectively guiding Aneet to their car, winning hearts for his gesture.

The video of the incident went viral, with fans gushing over their chemistry and praising Ahaan’s chivalry.

While many celebrated the moment, some fans criticized the crowd’s lack of boundaries and personal space.

This real-life moment added another layer to the growing popularity of the Saiyaara duo. While Ahaan’s protective move struck a chord with fans, it also sparked a conversation about celebrity privacy and fan conduct.











