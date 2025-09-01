Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeks Ganpati Baba’s blessings with daughter Aaradhya; video goes viral, watch

Several photos and videos from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s spiritual outing with her daughter Aaradhya has gone viral on social media. Have a look!

Amid the festive celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya, paid visit to GSB Ganapti Pandal. The mother-daughter duo exuded grace, simplicity and offered prayers with utmost devotion. Several photos and videos from their spiritual outing have gone viral on social media, reflecting Aishwarya’s deep-rooted faith and tradition.

