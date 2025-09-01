Home

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif out of Jee Le Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar’s cryptic response raises eyebrows – Details

Farhan Akhtar says his much-anticipated road-trip drama Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved, only delayed, but…

Bollywood fans had their hopes sky-high when Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa back in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif headlining the film. But three years down the line, the much-talked-about project has faced nothing but delays. Now, the filmmaker has finally broken his silence, assuring that the film is not shelved but simply on hold.

Farhan Akhtar clears the air

Speaking in an interview with the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reactions, Farhan said, “I would hate to say that it’s shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen. Again, I don’t know when it will be. But it’s too delicious a script and there’s so much work that has already been done on it.”

This statement comes after months of speculation that the project had been called off due to repeated scheduling conflicts.

Is the original cast still on board?

While confirming that the movie is very much alive, Farhan also dropped a hint that its original star line-up may not be intact anymore. He revealed, “I have finished all location scouts, recorded music for the film. So it’s just a matter of time before we come back and do it again. I can’t comment on the cast anymore, like what that will be and when that will land. But will the film happen? Ya, it will.”

In 2024, Alia Bhatt too addressed the film, admitting the biggest challenge was bringing everyone’s dates together. “Logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together, but I think agar sabke zehan mein hai aur intent mein hain toh woh film ban jayegi,” she had said.

The project was unveiled on the 20th anniversary of Farhan’s cult directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. Marketed as a female-led buddy road film, Jee Le Zaraa was set to be a refreshing addition to Bollywood’s travel and friendship dramas. For Farhan, it was meant to mark his comeback as a director after more than a decade.

Farhan’s other projects

Though Jee Le Zaraa remains on hold, Farhan has kept himself busy. In 2023, he confirmed Don 3 with Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the iconic character.

Meanwhile, his next release, 120 Bahadur, is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is based on the Battle of Rezang La (1962), where 120 Indian soldiers held their ground against overwhelming enemy forces. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Vivian Bhatena, and Eija Khan in key roles.

