DailyObjects, India’s leading design-first lifestyle and tech accessories brand, has announced a strategic retail partnership with Aptronix, Apple’s largest APR partner in India. This launch marks an exciting offline expansion milestone, bringing DailyObjects to India’s most premium tech retail destinations and reshaping how consumers shop for everyday tech essentials.

“We are thrilled to announce that DailyObjects’ premium range of lifestyle tech accessories, designed to meet global standards in quality and aesthetics, will now be available through Aptronix and other Apple Premium Reseller stores across India. This milestone reflects the design values we stand for and brings our trusted products closer to Apple users,” said Saurav Adlakha, Co-founder & COO, DailyObjects.

"Our strategic alliance with Aptronix, a key Apple partner with the largest and fastest-growing network of Apple Premium Reseller stores, makes them the ideal partner to showcase our premium products in retail spaces known for their focus on quality and innovation," added Adlakha.

With a curated portfolio of Apple MFi-certified and Qi2-certified accessories, including MagSafe-compatible cases, wireless chargers, power banks, sleeves, cables, and adapters, DailyObjects is setting a new benchmark for what homegrown brands can deliver in the premium accessories space.

“We are proud to be the first Apple Premium Reseller network to onboard DailyObjects’ premium range of lifestyle tech accessories. As a homegrown brand, DailyObjects brings both innovation and aesthetic excellence to the world of Apple accessories. Customers instantly connect with the quality and visual appeal, and we’ve seen firsthand how seamlessly the products complement the Apple ecosystem. It absolutely deserves its place among the best,” said Meghna Singh, CEO, Aptronix.

DailyObjects has also unveiled a striking new packaging system, featuring bold visual cues and minimal, modern layouts that elevate tech accessories into design statements. Further enriching the retail experience is DailyObjects' Artist Collaboration Series: a signature program that features original, art-led designs by independent creators. These collections invite customers to pair their favorite tech with accessories that are not only functional, but deeply expressive and personal.

DailyObjects is on track to expand to 350 locations in the next 9 months, marking one of the fastest offline rollouts in this category. Powered by strong consumer demand, a proven digital playbook, and a vertically integrated India-based supply chain, this launch marks the start of the brand’s ambitious retail vision for FY26, combining brand-owned stores with premium retail partnerships.





