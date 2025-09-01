Home

Did Dhanashree Verma take a dig at Ex Yuzvendra Chahal in ‘Rise and Fall’? says ‘I shut down all sports channels’ – Watch viral video

YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, gears up for MX Player’s Rise and Fall, leaving fans guessing if her sharp remark hides a personal dig.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife and choreographer, Dhanshree Verma, is all set to be seen in the new reality series Rise and Fall. The show brings 16 contestants into a world split into two. Some step into luxury as “Rulers” in a lavish penthouse, while others sweat it out as “Workers” in a basement. The fight is simple yet ruthless. Climb the staircase of power and secure your spot on top.

The show streams on MX Player from September 6, aiming to pit ambition against resilience in a unique format.

Why is Dhanashree in the spotlight?

The latest promo featuring Dhanashree Verma has triggered chatter. Seen locking horns with co-contestant Nayanadeep Rakshit, she declares, “Main queen hoon aur queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi. Mere interview lene walon ki line lagi hai.”

In the same clip, she also quips that she had all the villa’s sports channels shut down, a remark many viewers feel is aimed at her former husband, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Watch the video here

Is this a dig at Yuzvendra Chahal?

While Dhanashree didn’t name him directly, fans were quick to link the “sports channel” remark to Chahal. Their divorce in February this year had already kept them in the headlines. Since then, both have often been subjects of public speculation, especially after her reactions to his “Be your own sugar daddy” comment earlier.

The promo now fuels whispers that her reality TV debut might double as a stage for subtle personal statements.

Who else is joining the show?

The confirmed list so far includes popular names like Arjun Bijlani, comedian Kiku Sharda, and actress Kubbra Sait. With Dhanashree adding her glamour and controversy quotient, the mix promises entertainment, drama, and fierce competition.

What makes the format unique?

Unlike regular reality shows, Rise and Fall creates a sharp divide between luxury and struggle. Contestants must earn their climb from basement toil to penthouse privilege, making every win feel like survival. The stark contrast in lifestyles is expected to stir tempers, strategies, and alliances.

Dhanashree’s entry comes at a time when her personal life remains a talking point. Her remarks on-screen give viewers more than just entertainment; they invite interpretation, speculation, and, of course, viral debates. With her poised as one of the key faces of Rise and Fall, the show might ride on the controversy as much as on its unique format.

