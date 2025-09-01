Home

Great news for Delhiites: DMRC to run 3-coach mini-metro on new corridor; route, stations and other details inside

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has brought great news for Delhiites. The Delhi Metro is constructing a new corridor between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block, providing improved connectivity to Delhiites. It is Delhi’s 3-coach “mini-metro”, which is a new corridor in South Delhi, part of Phase IV expansion. This innovative corridor, which will be the second-shortest line in the network, is designed for short-distance travel, offering better frequency and energy efficiency with the first-ever 3-coach trains in India.

3-coach mini-metro of Delhi

This mini metro of Delhi will have three coaches. About 300 people will be able to sit in this one coach, which means 900 people can travel at a time across the three coaches.

7 stations between Lajpat Nagar and Saket

This project is part of the expansion of the Delhi Metro. There will be a total of 7 stations on the new route between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block. These seven stations between Lajpat Nagar and Saket are Saket G Block, Pushp Vihar, Saket District Centre, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar Station.

These metro stations built between Lajpat Nagar and Saket will be smaller than the normal Delhi Metro stations. Their length will be around 74 meters.

Cost of the project

The estimated cost of this Delhi Metro project is about Rs 447.42 crore, and the total length of this route will be about 7.298 km.

Delhi Metro has handed over the project to Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). RVNL is a public sector unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. Regarding this project, the company has claimed that this project will improve public transport in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had, on April 6, announced its plans to introduce the country’s first metro corridor designed to operate with three-coach trains. The trains will operate with an aim to boost last-mile connectivity and facilitate smooth interchanges with existing metro corridors.

