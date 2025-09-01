Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt loses cool after Baseer Ali breaks her…

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt loses cool after Baseer Ali breaks her…

Bigg Boss 19 continues to serve high-voltage drama, and the latest episode saw a major clash between Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali. The situation escalated quickly after a heated argument between the two, during which Baseer, in a moment of anger, broke Farrhana’s jewelry box. This led to Farrhana completely losing her cool, shouting at Baseer and accusing him of crossing the line. The housemates were left stunned by the intensity of the fight, and tensions in the house have only grown worse since the incident.

“This copy is getting updated”











