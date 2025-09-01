



50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Capping off this exciting streak of daily giveaways, fans of India’s most popular multiplayer game, BGMI, can now redeem the final reward in this series – the Joyland Groza. Known for its close-range dominance, this special edition Groza offers both power and style. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58 ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5 ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7 ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK ELZJZMKEN88A83UD ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9 ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4 ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR ELZVZKM9RVMA398C ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6 ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5 ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB ELZBLZNFBB797MB3 ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D ELZBQZ5VGVS74538 ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5 ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4 ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.











