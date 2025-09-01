Home

From Saiyaara, Coolie to Maalik, explore all major OTT releases coming this September

Whether you’re in the mood for high-octane drama, twisted psychological tales, or light-hearted entertainment, the month has something lined up for every kind of viewer.

September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month on OTT platforms, with a fresh wave of highly anticipated releases that promise something for every kind of viewer. Whether you’re in the mood for intense action, heartwarming romance, thought-provoking drama, or edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this month’s digital lineup delivers it all.

Saiyaara- September 12

A romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, explores themes of love, sacrifice, and destiny. With heartfelt performances and a touching story, it holds an IMDb rating of 6.5, making it a favorite among romance lovers. It will be available on Netflix.

Maalik- September 5

This action thriller features a powerful gangster drama led by Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar. The film highlights the fight against injustice and the power of unity. Praised for its realistic portrayal, it has earned an IMDb rating of 6.4. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Coolie- September 11

For those who love action, Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan in an adrenaline-fueled story packed with high-stakes drama. Its engaging action sequences have helped the film secure an IMDb rating of 6.4. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Wednesday- Season 2 part 2- September 3

The latter half of Wednesday Season 2 begins with Nevermore Academy shaken by new mysteries and rising darkness, following Jenna Ortega’s alter ego Wednesday Addams’ recovery from the Willow Hill attack. With tensions mounting, Wednesday finds herself up against unfamiliar enemies. It will be streaming on Netflix.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan- September 5

It is a psychological thriller featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. The film delves deep into emotional turmoil and human relationships, with an IMDb rating of 6.3 for its gripping narrative and intense performances. It will be available on Zee5.

Inspector Zende- September 5

This comedy drama stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, brings a fresh crime thriller to the screen, following a dedicated officer’s pursuit of justice. The film is all set to impress viewers with its suspenseful storyline and strong performances. It will be available on Netflix.

With a diverse mix of genres including romance, crime thrillers, action blockbusters, and supernatural mysteries, September 2025 is packed with promising OTT releases.











