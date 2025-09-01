Home

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s friendship is not hidden from anyone. Today we tell about their last meeting, where only Dilip was speaking and Raj Kapoor could not even react.

The friendship of two legends of cinema, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, was as deep as their last meeting was emotional. In the year 1988, when Raj Kapoor was struggling between life and death, he went into a coma. His family was with him, but the presence of one person deepened the emotions in that room; this person was Dilip Kumar. Dilip sahab was in Pakistan for a program at that time, as soon as he heard about the condition of his dear friend, he immediately returned to Delhi. Dilip Kumar, who called Raj Kapoor ‘Laale di Jaan’, had only one wish in his heart, to see his dearest friend conscious once again. Read on to find more details.

Last meeting of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar

Rishi Kapoor has mentioned this poignant moment in his book. He told how Dilip sahab pulled a chair and sat next to Raj Kapoor in the hospital room, held his hand and kept trying to revive him. Dilip Kumar said, ‘Raj, even today I have come in fear. Forgive me… get up, sit and listen to me.’ Dilip said, ‘I have just returned from Peshawar and have brought the fragrance of Chapli Kabab for you… let’s go to the market, like we used to go earlier.’ The pain was clearly visible in his voice. He tried to take Raj Kapoor to those golden memories by talking about his childhood stories, kebabs, rotis and the streets of Peshawar, as if the old fragrance would awaken him again.

When Dilip felt remorse

He further said, ‘Raj, get up and stop acting, I know you are a great actor.’ This was no ordinary relationship, it was a deeper friendship than a filmy bonding, but this call remained unfulfilled. Raj Kapoor said goodbye to this world on 2 June 1988. Dilip Kumar’s tears flowing from his eyes and his words were, ‘Raj, main le jana hai tusi Peshawar de ghar de angan wich…’ There was the final defeat of a friend in his breaking voice. An unfulfilled wish, a parting friendship, and the end of an era. The showman is gone, but the story of his last meeting is still immortal in the history of cinema.

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s friendship

Dilip and Raj Kapoor were childhood friends. Both were born in their native town, Peshawar and as grown-ups they studied at Khalsa College in Bombay. Later they spent some of their early days at Bombay Talkies where they worked under the intense guidance and supervision of stalwarts like Devika Rani, owner Mr. Shashadhar Mukherjee, producer and the elite company of superstar Ashok Kumar. Raj Kapoor and Dilip sahab loved each other as much as they loved their siblings, but they both shared thoughts, feelings and secret aspirations with each other more than anyone else in their respective families. In one of her posts, Saira wrote, ‘If Raj was in London and Dilip called and said that he has been called here in the city for some important work, Raj would leave no stone unturned to come back immediately, such was their love and respect for each other. At our wedding, Raj ji and Shashi danced all the way from sahab’s house to my house.’

