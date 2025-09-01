Home

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain for Delhi.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy rain with more than 15 mm per hour and thundershowers. An orange alert has also been issued, indicating moderate rain in many states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Weather in Delhi

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in Delhi till September 2. There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms on September 3, followed by rain or thundershowers on September 4 and 5. Relief camps have already been set up in areas like Mayur Vihar.

Weather in Uttar Pradesh

A red alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh for September 2. The Meteorological Department Lucknow has issued a warning of torrential rain in Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bijnor, Rampur, Kheri, Bahraich, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Amethi and Prayagraj. Rainfall at a rate of 15 mm per hour has been predicted in these cities.

Weather in Bihar

The Meteorological Center, Patna has predicted rain, thunderstorm and wind blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in 12 districts of Bihar for September 2. The districts for which yellow alert has been issued include East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.

Weather in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal for September 2. Heavy rains have been predicted in Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Chamoli. People have been asked to be cautious during this time. Earlier today, on September 1, an order was issued to close all schools and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora, Pauri and Chamoli. According to the forecast, rain is likely to continue in the coming days.

Weather in Himachal Pradesh

Red alert has been issued in Sirmaur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and Hamirpur. Apart from this, a warning of heavy rain has been issued in Una, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, and Chamba. People have been asked to stay safe. There is also a possibility of a cloudburst.

Weather in Rajasthan

Rajasthan can again see the fierce form of rain on September 2. An alert of heavy rain has been issued in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Bhilwara.

