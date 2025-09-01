Home

Hina Khan’s mother-in-law exposes actress, pointing out saying, ‘Akshara jaisi toh…’ – Watch viral video

Hina Khan’s mother-in-law recently appeared on her show Pati Patni Aur Panga. While she had a lot of fun with everyone, her comments about Hina left both the actress and the other contestants shocked. Read the full story.

Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal are currently appearing on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. A new video from the show has surfaced, in which Rocky’s mother — Hina’s mother-in-law — makes an appearance and reveals something about the actress that leaves her shocked. The other contestants were also taken by surprise.

Hina won the hearts of the audience with her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her mother-in-law also loved her as Akshara and had always dreamt of having a ‘bahu’ like her. However, on the reality TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga, Hina’s mother-in-law revealed that she is not like that in real life. “She doesn’t cook at home and is not as ‘sanskari’ as Akshara,” said Rocky’s mother.

On the other hand, Rocky revealed that his mother is more afraid of Hina than he is. She said Hina doesn’t cook at home, yet still finds faults in the food that’s prepared. Even though she doesn’t know much herself, she often gives tips on how much oil or which spices to use. While Hina appears visibly upset upon hearing her mother-in-law’s comments, Rocky’s fear of his wife is clearly seen on his face.

Her mother-in-law said, “I want to share something. There’s one thing I dislike about her – I cook different dishes all day, and even though she has no knowledge of spices or anything related to the kitchen, she still finds faults in the food. Nakhre bahut hain. I may be her mother-in-law, but at home, who would dare mess with her?”

Watch the viral video here:

Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. The show also features couples like Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, and Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmed.











