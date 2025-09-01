Home

How rich is Tanya Mittal? Bigg Boss 19 contestant earns Rs 6 lakh per month, owns 800 sarees, net worth is Rs…

Here’s everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, former pageant winner to now a popular social media influencer with over 2 million followers.

Within just a week, Tanya Mittal has become one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 19. From claiming she travels with multiple bodyguards to saying she loves to be addressed as ‘Bigg Boss’ in the house, Tanya surely knows how to keep herself in the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at the her background, career, net worth and more.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal is an influencer, model, entrepreneur and podcaster. Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, she is a multi-talented personality who wears numerous hats. With over 2 million Instagram followers, Tanya likes to engage with her audience through motivational posts, spiritual stories and lifestyle content.

Tanya has garnered recognition on an international level as well. In 2018, she was crowned Miss Asia Tourism and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon. She also owns a brand named Homemade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, sarees and handcuffs. Besides her creative and entrepreneurial career, she is also a qualified architect. She holds a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University.

Tanya Mittal’s net worth

Tanya enjoys a massive digital presence through her millions of followers on social media. According to a report by Times Now, Tanya earns a staggering income, close to Rs 6 lakh per month through brand collaborations, fashion reels and endorsements. While the exact figures aren’t know, through this, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 2 crore.

Tanya’s choice to bring 800 sarees into Bigg Boss house is considered a clever branding move on her side. She is said to change into three sarees a day, making sure her personality looks vivid and eccentric. With her increasing popularity, it would be interesting to see how she uses the platform inside Bigg Boss 19’s house.

