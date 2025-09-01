IDFC FIRST Bank Enables GST Payments for Customers and Non-Customers





IDFC FIRST Bank is pleased to announce the facility to pay GST for both its customers as well as non-customers. The integration provides the following features:

Open to both customers and non-customers. Customers can pay GST through UPI, Credit Cards, and Debit cards and internet Banking. Customers can also pay through nationwide branch network (via DD/Cheque/Cash). Easy access to downloadable challans.

This enhances the convenience and accessibility for all taxpayers across the country through a wide range of digital channels.

Mr. Ashish Singh, Head – Retail Liabilities at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “As a universal bank, our goal is to provide complete services to our customers. Customers and Non-customers of IDFC FIRST Bank can now make GST payment through UPI, Credit and Debit Cards. So, tax payments are now seamless, accessible, and inclusive. This enhancement is a part of our broader effort to deliver world-class digital banking solutions and empower all taxpayers with frictionless payment experience.”

IDFC FIRST Bank is among Private Sector Banks authorised for GST collections, reaffirming its commitment to offering universal banking solutions and comprehensive financial services to the wider ecosystem.

Steps to pay GST through IDFC FIRST Bank (https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/business-banking/tax-payment):

1. Log in to the GST portal: https://services.gst.gov.in/services/login

2. Create a Challan and select E-Payment -> Net Banking/ Credit/ Debit Card/ BHIM UPI

3. Choose IDFC FIRST Bank as the payment option and complete payment

4. Download/ print the GST paid challan

For more information, please visit www.idfcfirstbank.com.





