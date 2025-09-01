IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, Orange alert issued for UP

Home

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in 15 districts, while also warning of more rainfall in 29 other districts. Heavy rain is expected in Lakhimpur Kheri, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun and nearby areas. Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said that due to the activation of a western disturbance, the monsoon trough has shifted northwards. As a result, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places until September 2.

Parts of Delhi-NCR, on the other hand, woke up to heavy rain on Monday morning, with an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for Guruguram and Faridabad. Besides, a yellow alert is in place for other parts of the region, the weather panel showed.

