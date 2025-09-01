Home

India is all set to debut its major power, Over 700 Indian personnel is set to participate in the Multilateral Exercise ‘BRIGHT STAR 2025.

The multinational joint military exercise called ‘Bright Star 2025’ is being held in Egypt. Armed forces from several countries are participating in this exercise, including the Indian military contingent. More than 700 personnel from the Armed Forces & Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff are set to participate in the Multilateral Exercise ‘BRIGHT STAR 2025’. It will be held from August 28 to September 10, 2025.

What kind of live firing drills will be demonstrated?

According to the press release published by the Ministry of Defence, the upcoming edition will feature a comprehensive spectrum of military activities, including:

Live Firing by the three Services showcasing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Command Post Exercise to enhance joint planning, decision-making and operational coordination.

Short Training Exercises by all three Services focusing on varied aspects of modern warfare.

Subject Matter Expert Interactions on multiple domains of contemporary military operations.

Earlier on Sunday, the Army informed that Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, visited the exercise site to review the preparations of the Indian contingent.

19th edition of the Multilateral Joint Military Exercise #BrightStar2025, is being conducted in #Egypt.

It aims to enhance #Interoperability, strengthen #DefenceCooperation & build joint operational capabilities. Lt Gen Arvind Chauhan, GOC Sudarshan Chakra Corps, witnessed the… pic.twitter.com/e7SsZHLCmC — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) August 31, 2025

How many Indian personnel are taking part in the exercise?

Exercise Bright Star is a multilateral exercise hosted by Egypt in conjunction with the US since 1980 and is amongst the largest Tri-Service multilateral exercises in the region. The exercise is held biennially, with the last edition having taken place in 2023, which witnessed the participation of a host of nations, including India along with troops.

The military exercise ‘Bright Star 2025’ marks its 19th edition. This exercise aims to improve interoperability of subject nations, enhance defence cooperation and develop joint operational capacity. During the exercise, the military contingents participating from the subject countries are conducting training in various aspects of modern warfare.

The Indian Ministry of Defence states that India’s participation in the exercise will further enhance military cooperation and coordination with friendly nations, while also contributing to regional peace and stability. This year, over 700 personnel from the Armed Forces and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff are scheduled to participate in the Multilateral Exercise ‘BRIGHT STAR 2025’.

A range of military operations is being conducted here. The armed forces of various countries are developing unified planning and decision-making, improving operational coordination, and establishing command posts. Here, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are conducting targeted training activities focused on various aspects of modern warfare.

