Home

News

‘India-US relationship has been one-sided’, says furious Trump; claims India has offered to reduce tariffs; warns, ‘it is too…’

Following the meetings, US President Donald Trump has vented his anger on India.

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, 01 September 2025.

Donald Trump is furious with India

Following the meetings, US President Donald Trump has vented his anger on India as he described US trade with India as a one-sided disaster and said that India has been doing one-sided trade with America for years. “India sells us a huge amount of goods, while our traders sell very few goods to them”.

This is reportedly Trump’s first official reaction after PM Modi participated in the SCO Summit held in Tianjin, China.

India-US relationship has been one-sided: Trump

Venting his frustration on the social media site Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Very few people understand that we do very little trade with India, while they do a lot of trade with us. In other words, India sells a lot of goods to us, while we sell very few goods to India. We are their biggest customer, but our goods are not sold there. Till now, this relationship has been one-sided. This has been going on for many decades.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

On the issue of India buying crude oil from America, Trump said, “India buys most of its oil and military equipment from Russia. It buys very few goods from America. Apart from this, it also imposes a very high amount of tariff on us. It is much more than any other country. Because of this, our businessmen are not able to do business in India.”

India has offered to reduce tariffs, says Trump

Trump said that India is now offering to completely reduce the tariffs it had been imposing on the USA for decades. “But it is too late now. They should have done this years ago”.

Trump’s statement has come at a time when there is a lot of turmoil in global politics. The relationship between India and the US, which have been partners for decades, is at its lowest point. Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, which is the highest compared to any country in the world. Due to this tariff, the export of Indian goods to the USA has also decreased.

The effect of this tariff by Trump is that relations between India and China have started improving. PM ​​Modi recently met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China.

HIGHLIGHTS

India-US relationship has been one-sided, says furious Trump.

PM Modi held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin.

Donald Trump has described US trade with India as a one-sided disaster.

This is reportedly Trump’s first official reaction after PM Modi participated in the SCO Summit.

Venting his frustration on the social media site Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Very few people understand that we do very little trade with India, while they do a lot of trade with us. In other words, India sells a lot of goods to us, while we sell very few goods to India. We are their biggest customer, but our goods are not sold there. Till now, this relationship has been one-sided. This has been going on for many decades.”











