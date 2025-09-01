Home

John Abraham used to go on bike rides with this popular actress, recalls ‘She looked pyaari in…’

A throwback video of John Abraham and Raveena Tandon has surfaced online, taking fans back to their candid friendship days filled with bike rides and honest banter.

Not many know that John Abraham and Raveena Tandon shared a warm friendship in their early years in the industry. A resurfaced clip from Farooq Sheikh’s talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is now making waves online, reminding fans of their bond.

In the video, John recalled his first meeting with Raveena and said, “Woh ekdam samne baithi thi (She was sitting right in front of me), and so then she looked at me and said, ‘I want to dance, come here, take me on the floor.’ That’s how we first met.”

Praising her nature, John added, “She is a very genuine person. She is just one of the boys, and I like that about her.” When Farooq teased him if she was a tomboy, John quickly agreed, calling her “another boy friend.”

What made their bond special?

Opening up further, John revealed how their friendship often spilled into everyday life. “Many a times when Raveena arrives at the airport, I go to pick her up on the bike with another helmet. She wears it and rides with me on the bike.” When asked how she looked with a helmet, he smiled and said, “Pyaari.”

Raveena also shared her side of the story. She admitted she initially spoke to John because a friend had a crush on him. With her trademark wit, she said, “I was a senior and he was a junior artiste then. But what I really liked about John is that he’s one of the most genuine friends.”

Fans react to the viral throwback

The video has stirred nostalgia online, with fans gushing over their easy chemistry. A user wrote, “They both look so damn good in this clip! Abb toh sab ek jaise lagte hai.” Another commented, “I love this – feels so genuine. Are they still this close?”

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Tehran, a political thriller directed by Arun Gopalan that premiered on ZEE5. He is currently gearing up for a Rohit Shetty directorial. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was recently seen in Inn Galiyon Mein and has Suriya 46, written and directed by Venky Atluri, lined up.

