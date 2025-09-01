Home

KKR targets Rahul Dravid as new coach after RR exit, but deal remains uncertain due to…

KKR is reportedly considering bringing in Rahul Dravid as their head coach following his exit from Rajasthan Royals as they have parted way with Chandrakant Pandit.



Kolkata Knight Riders eyes Rahul Dravid as new coach

New Delhi: With Rahul Dravid’s coaching tenure at the Rajasthan Royals concluded, he could be on KKR’s radar, especially after they parted ways with Chandrakant Pandit. However, the move isn’t guaranteed.

According to a report in The Telegraph, there is no guarantee that Dravid would accept the position, but CEO Venky Mysore, who is currently in the Caribbean for the CPL, may talk about bringing him on board when he returns.

Dravid is looking for a break

After coaching different teams for the past seven or eight years, it appears that Dravid is looking for a break, in order to spend more time with his family, he even stepped down from position with India, and KKR may extend his contract by several years.

At Rajasthan Royals, after just one year as coach, Dravid declined a broader position that would have come with greater responsibilities.

Sanju Samson’s IPL trade deal appears to hae reach a standstill

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson’s IPL trade deal appears to have reached a standstill as well, which appears to have hurt KKR. Despite what several reports have claimed, the team is not prepared to trade any of its players. Venkatesh Iyer’s name had surfaced, but he denied having any such conversations.

This puts Kolkata in a difficult position. Last season’s skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, struggled as a leader, with the team failing to make the playoffs. Now that he has stepped down as Mumbai’s captain, it’s uncertain whether he would be available for the role next season. Meanwhile, his deputy, Venkatesh, also had a disappointing campaign.

Additionally, the team lacks a coach. In other words, the team would have to spend a fortune to organize their house if they were looking to acquire new players or consider IPL trade deals. Also, there had been rumours that they wanted to sign KL Rahul.

