Massive Cut in LPG Prices, Cylinder becomes cheaper for the fifth consecutive month, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and other cities here

New Delhi: The Modi government is gearing up to provide significant relief to the people this festive season. For the fifth consecutive month, the oil marketing companies have reduced the price of the 19 kg LPG cylinder. In Delhi, the commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,580, compared to the earlier price of Rs 1,631.50. The revised prices have come into effect from today. However, it is important to note that there has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder. For household consumers in Delhi, it remains at Rs 853.

Here are some of the key details:

In Delhi, the commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,580, compared to the earlier price of Rs 1,631.50.

In Kolkata, the price of the 19 kg cylinder has now come down to Rs 1,684.

In Mumbai, it will be available at Rs 1,531.50

In Chennai it is priced at Rs 1,738. In this financial year, there has not been a single increase in commercial cylinder prices.

In March, the price in Delhi was ₹1,803, which came down to Rs 1,762 on April 1.

On May 1, it was further reduced to Rs 1,747.50.

On June 1, the price became Rs 1,723.50, on July 1 it dropped to Rs 1,665, and on August 1 it came down to Rs 1,631.50.

In this way, within five months, the price has been reduced by Rs 223.

Price of Domestic LPG Cylinder

Notably, the last revision in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was made on April 8. In Delhi, the price for regular consumers is Rs 853. Similarly, it is Rs 879 in Kolkata, Rs 852.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 868.50 in Chennai. However, the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been revised.











