Home

News

Masterstroke by Delhi government, Traders in national capital to receive Rs 16000000000 gift before Diwali, CM Rekha Gupta says…

A modern IT module has been developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad to make the GST refund process more transparent and faster.

(File)

New Delhi: In a major development that promises to give massive relief to the traders of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the GST refunds pending since 2019, amounting to nearly ₹1,600 crore, will be disbursed before the Diwali festival. According to the Delhi government, the move will provide relief to traders and ensure joyous Delhi celebrations for them.

A modern IT module has been developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad to make the GST refund process more transparent and faster. This module will be based on data analytics, automation, and a fast verification process, allowing traders to receive their refunds without delay.

Here are some of the key details:

The Chief Minister chaired a special meeting of the Trade and Tax Department (GST) on this issue at her camp office, ‘Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan.’

The meeting, held on Saturday, was attended by GST Commissioner Nandini Paliwal, Finance Secretary Shurveer Singh, and senior officials of the department.

Rekha Gupta stated that the previous government had taken no concrete action on this matter

Her government has taken it seriously and issued clear directives that all pending refunds should be cleared before Diwali.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the officials that all pending, undisputed, and genuine refund applications should be settled as soon as possible in accordance with the relevant rules

Rekha Gupta has also directed officials to complete the work on the priority basis.

She said that timely refunds would ensure sufficient capital availability for traders, reduce their litigation costs, and properly accelerate Delhi’s economic growth.

Rekha Gupta has said that the Delhi government’s goal is to build an environment where traders can do business effectively. She assured that the government, understanding the needs and challenges of the business community, is continuously taking concrete steps to protect their interests.

She further added, as part of this effort, the government has also constituted the Traders Welfare Board, in which Delhi’s traders are properly represented, so that their problems and interests can be effectively addressed.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











