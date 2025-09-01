Home

Meet actor, son of a legendary superstar, who failed to shine in Bollywood, his career crashed after 4 flops despite his father’s stardom, his name is…

Dev Anand, Bollywood’s evergreen star, gave his son Suniel Anand a dream launch, but despite all efforts, success kept slipping away.

When one recalls Bollywood’s golden era, Dev Anand’s name shines among the brightest. From his dashing looks and iconic style to his flawless performances, no actor has ever quite matched his charm. But beyond being a superstar, Dev Anand was also a visionary scriptwriter, director, and producer who created stories far ahead of their time. His romantic and socially relevant films still hold their magic even today.

How did Dev Anand launch his son?

Like Sunil Dutt with Sanjay Dutt (Rocky) and Dharmendra with Sunny Deol (Betaab), Dev Anand too introduced his son to films. But unlike others, he chose a different route. Instead of a grand hero’s entry, he launched Suniel Anand in a supporting role.

In 1984, Dev Anand directed Anand Aur Anand, featuring himself in the lead alongside Rakhee and Smita Patil. Suniel appeared in a small supporting role, but the film flopped at the box office.

Why did Suniel Anand fail as a lead?

After his failed debut, Suniel decided to step into lead roles. He starred in Car Thief opposite Vijayta Pandit, but the film tanked miserably. His struggles continued with Main Tere Liye, directed by his uncle Vijay Anand, where he was paired with Meenakshi Seshadri. Even this big banner release could not turn his fortunes.

Dev Anand made further attempts, pairing Suniel with big names like Asha Parekh and Rajendra Kumar in another project, hoping to revive his son’s career. Sadly, nothing worked, and Suniel’s films collapsed one after the other.

Did Suniel Anand make a comeback?

After four back-to-back flops, Suniel stepped away from acting. Years later, in 2001, he tried to reinvent himself with Master, a martial arts film which he also directed. But despite experimenting with a new genre, the film also failed to impress. Suniel eventually accepted that perhaps superstardom was not meant for him.

What happened after Dev Anand’s death?

Till Dev Anand’s last days, Suniel worked closely with him at their family banner, Navketan Films, as an assistant director. After his father’s passing in 2011, he took charge of the production house as producer. However, even then, he could not carry forward his father’s cinematic legacy successfully.

