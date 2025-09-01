Meet Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat, former Miss India, Bollywood actress, PhD holder in…, now works as…

Home

Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat has been a former Miss India. She has also worked in many Bollywood films. Let us tell you some interesting facts about her.

Paresh Rawal is not only a veteran actor of Bollywood, but along with him, his wife, Swaroop Sampat, is also a great actress. She started her career with the film ‘Naram Garam’ in the year 1981. Two years before making her Bollywood debut in 1979, she also won the title of Miss India.

Who is Paresh Rawal’s wife?

Apart from being Miss India and an actress, she has another identity. That identity is that of a school teacher. She also teaches children in school. During a conversation with TV9, Swaroop revealed how she became a teacher after being Miss India and an actress.

When was Swaroop Sampat passionate about teaching?

Swaroop Sampat said, “In my teenage, I realized that children loved me a lot because my friend had younger sisters, they all used to come and play with me. So I knew that children loved me. I had no plans to become a teacher. I was a college dropout. When I became Miss India, I dropped out of college. I left all studies.”

She further said, “When my children started growing up, I started looking for the environment. I used to teach them. They never took tuitions. Once Paresh saw me, I was reading a rubbish romantic novel. So Paresh said that you have stooped so low that you have started reading this. So I went and filled the form for MA Literature, saying that now I will study English Literature, so that at least I will read good books.”

Started teaching at school

Swaroop Sampat told that she was the chairperson of the PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) in her children’s school. There was a learning disability course there, in which no one was joining, so she joined it. By that time, her children had grown up a bi,t and she was free, so she tried to teach in a school to pass her time.

Received an offer to do a PhD

Since Swaroop had a background in theatre, she started teaching disabled children through drama. And it was making a difference to the children. Later, she applied to a university abroad to do a three-month course, so that she could learn how to use drama in teaching disabled children. After looking at her CV, the university gave her a scholarship and offered her a PhD instead of a three-month course. Swaroop had not thought of doing a PhD, so she hesitated at first, but then she pursued a PhD.

