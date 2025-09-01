Home

Meet Sheikha Al Mayassa, who funded Mira Nair’s films and now backs Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral bid

Qatar’s Sheikha Al-Mayassa, sister of the ruling emir, is backing Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral bid in New York, raising eyebrows over her long-standing ties with his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair.

Qatar’s Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of the ruling Emir, has come into the spotlight after reports claimed she is openly promoting Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for New York City mayor. What makes this unusual is her long association with Mamdani’s mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, whose projects she has reportedly supported financially since 2009.

Social media push for Mamdani

According to the New York Post, Sheikha Al-Mayassa has been amplifying Mamdani’s mayoral run on social media since June. She has reshared updates of him leading in poll surveys and even dropped fire emojis on a TikTok clip of Mamdani hugging his mother.

Who is Sheikha Al-Mayassa?

The Qatari royal is the daughter of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and the sister of current ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. A graduate in political science and literature from Duke University (2005), she is married to her second cousin, Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. Together, they have four sons and a daughter.

The Mira Nair connection

Sheikha Al-Mayassa has long been linked with Nair’s filmmaking journey. Reports suggest she has backed several of the director’s films over the years, keeping their association steady for more than a decade.

Speaking to the NY Post, Danielle Pletka, a foreign policy expert at the American Enterprise Institute, raised concerns over Qatar’s influence in American politics. She said, “They are buying somebody willing to be bought, and at the time of their choosing, they will ask for what they want.”

Pletka further alleged that Qatar seeks to cultivate a coalition that aligns with varied, and at times controversial, ideologies ranging from Islamism to antisemitism and anti-Israel narratives.

