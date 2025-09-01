Home

Meet Shravan Adode, the man behind the female voice of Indian Railway announcements, he is special because…

Shravan Adode

Indian Railways: Railway announcements are a very important part of our lives. The Railway announcements that reverberate at railway stations are an important part of our journey. However, do you know who is behind these familiar and trustworthy voices? In a point of surprise, you would be shocked to know that what we often think is of a woman is actually that of 25-year-old Shravan Adode, a resident of Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra whose voice is used by the Indian Railways. Here are all the details you need to know about Shravan Adode, the man behind the female voice of Indian Railways.

How did Shravan Adode became a ‘rail- fan’?

It has been reported that Shravan has been fond of trains and railways since childhood. Can be called a ‘rail fan’, Shravan, from a young age was inclined towards railway announcements and the world of trains, which ultimately led him to join the Indian Railways.

How Shravan became the voice of Indian Railways?

It is said that once due to a power cut, the automatic announcement system stopped working and manual announcements had to be made. It was at this point in time that Shravan came forward and made the announcement in a female voice, which was originally the voice of Sarla Chaudhary. Reports say that his imitation was so accurate that everyone was surprised and from here his unique journey began.

Story highlights:

As of today, Shravan’s recordings are used at many railway stations. After digital processing, these are mixed with real-time announcements, so that passengers do not even know the difference. During his college days, he was ridiculed for his imitation of voices, but ignoring the criticism, he got his talent recognized and became an important part of the Indian Railways.

