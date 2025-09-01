Home

Entertainment

Meet superstar who got beaten up for stealing Rs 10 from his brother, today he owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow, he is…

This star once got beaten up for stealing Rs 10 from his brother. Today he is one of the most popular stars in India. Scroll down to know who it is?

Many stars have achieved their position by working hard. One of them is an actor who got beaten up a lot for stealing in his childhood. Although his theft was only of Rs 10, today this actor is the owner of property worth crores. Scroll down to find more details.

Who is this Bhojpuri star?

Bhojpuri film industry’s power star Pawan Singh has been surrounded by controversies among the people for some time now. Actually, he touched his co-star’s waist during an event, after which he was trolled. Let us tell you the story of the actor’s struggle amidst all this. His childhood was very difficult; he was born in a poor family and faced the challenges of life at a young age. However, his voice supported him.

Pawan Singh’s childhood

In his childhood, actor and singer Pawan Singh used to go to public meetings with his uncle on a bicycle and started winning people’s hearts with his voice. After working hard, he has achieved this position today.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, an incident from the actor’s childhood is also much talked about, in which he mentioned getting beaten up by his brother. Actually, he had told that once he had stolen a Rs 10 note from his brother. In an old interview, Pawan himself said that when his brother came to know about this theft, he had to face scolding and slaps. However, after this, he understood that theft, whether small or big, is bad.

What is Pawan Singh’s net worth?

With Pawan Singh’s hard work, today he has made a property worth crores and lives a luxurious life. According to media reports, Pawan Singh has movable property worth Rs 5.04 crore and immovable property worth Rs 11.70 crore. Pawan has four flats in Mumbai, a luxury flat in Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, and separate properties in Ara and Patna. According to the report, Pawan Singh charges around Rs 10 to 15 lakh for a show.

Story Highlights

Pawan Singh once got beaten by his brother for stealing just Rs 10 in childhood. Coming from a poor family, he began singing at public meetings with his uncle. Pawan Singh faced backlash for touching his co-star’s waist at an event. Pawan Singh owns property worth over Rs 16 crore.











