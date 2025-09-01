Home

Meet superstar’s ‘spoilt’ son, who ruined his father’s reputation, campaigned in election against…, he is…

This superstar stepped into films carrying forward the legacy of his parents, but could not achieve the same success as them. This actor used to remain in the news due to his controversies.

The Bollywood actor, who was born in a family of superstars, remained in the news more for his personal life and controversies than his films. This actor was famous in the film industry for his ‘bad boy’ image. His life was surrounded by so many controversies that a film has also been made on him. By now, you might have guessed who we are talking about today. Today, we are talking about the ‘Rocky’ of the film industry i.e., Sanjay Dutt.

Who is this star kid?

Sanjay Dutt, who entered the film industry with the film Rocky, directed by his father Sunil Dutt, got addicted to alcohol and drugs at the very beginning of his career. He got so engrossed in this quagmire that he ruined his career and his image. There are many stories of the actor being drunk, but there is one such story where he went to campaign for his own father’s opponent.

Sanjay Dutt had come to campaign for his father Sunil’s rival

This time, the special guests of Kapil Sharma’s show are Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. In the promos of the show, Sunil Shetty is seen exposing his close friend Sanjay Dutt. He shared such a funny anecdote related to the actor that you might not be able to believe it at first. Sunil Shetty says that Sanjay Dutt once went to campaign for his father Sunil Dutt’s rival.

When Suniel Shetty exposed Sanjay Dutt

Suniel Shetty said, “Sunil Dutt was contesting from Congress. He got a call from a friend asking him to come and campaign for him, and he immediately said ‘yes’. Giving his side on this, Sanju Baba says, “I had forgotten that he was standing against my own father.”

Sunil Dutt once reprimanded his son’s friend

‘Hera Pheri’ fame Suniel says that he too had gone with Sanjay Dutt for his friend’s election campaign. Now, as soon as this news reached Sunil Dutt, he called him home and said, “Son, please take care of me too.” Shetty sahab tells on Kapil’s show that he was thinking in his mind that when your son didn’t think about it, then what should I think.

