Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad’s family drama shines with 50% occupancy, festive run boosts earnings beyond Rs…

The family drama marks Mohanlal’s long-awaited reunion with Sathyan Anthikad and is winning hearts across Kerala theatres.

Mohanlal’s Onam release Hridayapoorvam has turned into a festive winner. The film minted Rs 12.60 crores in just four days, signalling both strong audience pull and emotional connect.

As per reports, the film opened with Rs 3.25 crores on Thursday. A slight dip on Friday saw Rs 2.5 crores, but Saturday’s Rs 3 crores and Sunday’s impressive Rs 3.85 crores pushed the total into double digits.

How is the audience responding?

The box office surge is mirrored in the occupancy rate. Sunday registered an overall 50.67% turnout across Malayalam theatres. Morning shows started with 32.81%, gradually climbing to 53.54% in the afternoon. The evening peak hit 65.61%, while the night shows closed at a steady 50.70%.

These numbers reflect that the film is holding strong, thanks to family crowds that flock to theatres during Onam for wholesome stories.

What makes the film special?

Hridayapoorvam isn’t just another family drama; it’s the much-awaited reunion of Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad after nearly a decade. Known for his simple yet soul-touching storytelling, Sathyan’s return to form has struck a nostalgic chord with audiences.

The film features seasoned names like Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, and others, delivering heartfelt performances. The warmth and sincerity of the narrative are highlighted as the movie’s biggest strengths.

Is there competition at the box office?

Yes, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah also released during Onam and is showing strong numbers. However, industry experts believe that Hridayapoorvam enjoys an edge with the family audience who prefer emotional dramas during the festive season. Both films, however, are emerging as profitable ventures, giving Mollywood a strong festive season boost.

For Mohanlal, this film reaffirms his stronghold over festive releases. For Sathyan Anthikad, it is a warm return to a genre he shaped for decades. Together, they’ve delivered a reminder of what Malayalam family cinema truly represents: rooted, simple, yet emotionally stirring.

