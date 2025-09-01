NIVEA Strengthens Its Decade-Long Partnership with Aseema Charitable Trust in India to Fight Loneliness Through Early Emotional and Social Care





NIVEA, India’s No. 1 trusted skincare brand*, extends its legacy of care beyond skin by nurturing emotional well-being in children through its long-standing partnership with Aseema Charitable Trust.* As part of its global CONNECT mission and new campaign “We are not alone in feeling alone,” NIVEA is spotlighting the growing issue of loneliness and the need for social connection. In India, this mission is brought to life through its collaboration with Aseema, a Mumbai-based NGO working with marginalised communities to provide holistic support to children and their families.

This year, the NIVEA India x Aseema collaboration will support over 3,600 children through multiple initiatives, while reaching an estimated 7,200 parents and family members, reinforcing the importance of early emotional care and community support. This local action forms part of NIVEA CONNECT’s global response to the loneliness epidemic, which affects 1 in 5 people globally, as revealed by NIVEA’s international study conducted across 13 countries with over 30,000 respondents.

Aseema takes a holistic approach to child development, addressing not only educational needs but also emotional and mental well-being. The India chapter of this initiative is anchored on three key pillars: the Meal Programme, the Counselling Programme, and the Community Work Centre (CWC). Through the Meal Programme, Aseema ensures that children receive daily nutritious meals and regular health check-ups, with over 5.0 lakh meals expected to be served across 220 school days—strengthening children's health, school attendance, and social development. The Counselling Programme provides therapeutic support, including art therapy, play therapy, and cognitive behavioural therapy, helping children and families cope with emotional challenges such as loneliness and alienation. The Community Work Centre (CWC) is a group of social workers who help maintain a strong connect with parents, making them important stakeholders in their children’s development.

These initiatives aim to create a nurturing, inclusive environment where children and families can thrive emotionally and socially, echoing the global CONNECT goal to combat social isolation across 40 countries by 2026.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of NIVEA India, shared her thoughts on the initiative, “At NIVEA, care has always been at the heart of everything we do- not just for skin, but for people and their emotional well-being. Through our global CONNECT mission, we are taking that care a step further, nurturing emotional resilience and social belonging from early childhood. Our extended partnership with Aseema Charitable Trust reflects this commitment, as we work together to address deep-rooted issues of isolation and emotional neglect. This collaboration reflects our shared journey of care, rooted in empathy, continuity, and the belief that every child deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported.”

The global NIVEA CONNECT initiative partners with scientists, NGOs, and community organizations around the world to support those experiencing social isolation. Through a combination of global awareness campaigns and local partnerships, NIVEA remains committed to building a more emotionally connected society- one act of care at a time.





