Rajinikanth film sees slight growth on Sunday after recording its lowest earnings on Friday, earns Rs…

Coolie box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth’s film sees slight growth on Sunday after recording its lowest earnings on Friday, earns Rs…

Coolie box office day 18: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s gangster drama has seen a jump in the collection on the third Sunday. Check detailed report here.

Coolie box office collection

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, hit the silver screens on August 14. Today marks day 19 since its release, and we have the box office collection data up to day 18 (Sunday). It has been observed that day 16 (the second Friday) recorded the lowest collection so far, with the film earning only Rs 1.7 crore. The film’s second-week collection stood at Rs 41.85 crore, with day 15 bringing in Rs 2.4 crore and day 13 earning Rs 3.65 crore.

How much did Coolie earn on day 18?

Week 3 began with day 16, which saw a collection of Rs 1.7 crore. On day 17, the third Saturday, the film earned Rs 2.8 crore, a slight improvement. On day 18, the third Sunday, Rajinikanth’s gangster drama collected Rs 3 crore, according to early estimates. This brings the total collection in India to Rs 279 crore.

On August 31, Coolie had an overall Tamil occupancy of 25.92%. Morning shows were 15.13% occupied, afternoon shows 30%, evening shows 36%, and night shows 21%, according to sacnilk.com.

Coolie Day-Wise Box Office Collection (All languages)

Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 65 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 39.5 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 35.25 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 12 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 9.5 crore

Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 7.5 crore

Day 8 (2nd Thursday): Rs 6.15 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 5.85 crore

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 10.5 crore

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 11.35 crore

Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 3.25 crore

Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 3.65 crore

Day 14 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 4.85 crore

Day 15 (3rd Thursday): Rs 2.4 crore

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 1.7 crore

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 2.8 crore

Day 18 (3rd Sunday): Rs 3 crore

Total Box Office Collection (17 Days): Rs 279 crore

Coolie is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Nagarjuna, Rachita Ram, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. It also features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, making his much-awaited Tamil debut, while Pooja Hegde in a special cameo appearance.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth's powerful return to the big screen, where he plays a tough gangster Since its release on August 14, Coolie has garnered impressive collections, crossing Rs 279 crore in India by day 18. Alongside Rajinikanth, Coolie features Nagarjuna Coolie has emotional drama, showcasing loyalty, betrayal, and redemption.












