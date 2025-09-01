Home

Ram Kapoor has a whopping net worth of Rs…, includes lavish homes in Mumbai, Goa, Khandala; car collection ranges from Ferrari to Lamborghini

On his 52nd birthday, Ram Kapoor’s journey from television stardom to building a multi-crore empire showcases how consistency and smart investments can create generational wealth.

Popular television and film actor Ram Kapoor, best known for shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and films such as Student of the Year and Thappad, is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Over the years, Kapoor has carved a space for himself in the industry, winning hearts with his performances while also building an enviable fortune.

How did Ram Kapoor build his wealth?

Ram Kapoor has often spoken about the financial security that television brought him. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he once revealed that while TV stars may not earn as much as film actors, the steady run of a successful show changes everything. “If you hit a show that lasts seven to eight years, and you are at the top of television, your monthly cheque is equal to your salary of eight years,” he explained. He admitted that his long career ensured stability not just for him but for “three to four generations” of his family.

Properties and homes

Kapoor resides in a plush South Mumbai home with his wife, actress Gautami Kapoor, and their children. He also owns holiday properties in Goa and Khandala. Recently, the actor added to his real estate portfolio by purchasing a sprawling four-bedroom villa in Alibaug, reportedly worth Rs 20 crore. The seaside town has become a celebrity hotspot in recent years, and Kapoor’s investment there reflects his taste for both comfort and luxury.

Cars and luxury lifestyle

The actor’s love for automobiles is no secret. His collection includes some of the world’s most prestigious car brands, from Ferrari and Porsche to Lamborghini. Each of these high-end machines reflects his success and the stature he enjoys in the entertainment industry.

Ram Kapoor’s net worth

With decades of work across television and cinema, coupled with lucrative investments, Ram Kapoor’s estimated net worth today stands at around Rs 135 crore. This makes him one of the wealthiest and most successful names in Indian television, a feat few of his contemporaries can match.

