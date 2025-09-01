Rampur Indian Single Malt breaks into World’s 50 Most Admired Whiskies





Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, crafted by Radico Khaitan Ltd., one of India’s largest IMFL companies, has made a remarkable debut in the prestigious World’s 50 Most Admired Whiskies list by Drinks International Magazine. This milestone not only underscores Rampur’s growing global stature but also reaffirms its place as a true torchbearer of Indian craftsmanship on the world whisky stage.

The Drinks International survey is widely regarded as the litmus test of influence and esteem in the spirits world. It draws insights from leading global experts, bar owners, head bartenders, and trade professionals across 100 of the world’s most celebrated bars. Respondents are asked to consider key factors such as the quality and consistency of the whiskies, the price-to-quality ratio across the portfolio, and the strength of branding and marketing. The votes are then weighted, ensuring that the rankings genuinely reflect the opinions of the industry’s most discerning voices. This isn’t just a popularity poll; it reveals what matters to the most discerning venues and palates globally.

Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, shared: “I see this recognition as the fruit of our global strategy, built on strong foundations of authenticity, premiumisation, and sustainable growth, thoughtfully executed and gaining traction. The Indian single malt segment is not just booming, it is rewriting the rulebook, and Rampur stands at the forefront. With this momentum, we are confident in taking Rampur even further, offering world-class spirits that not only meet but challenge the palate of discerning global consumers.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President – International Business, Radico Khaitan, commented: “What makes Rampur stand out is the creativity behind every release and the depth of flavor we chase in each expression. This acknowledgement from Drinks International fuels our passion further, it’s about delivering something unexpected yet refined, something lovers of quality whisky can savor.”

Looking ahead, Radico Khaitan remains committed to strengthening Rampur’s position as a global name in premium single malts. With a clear long-term vision and an uncompromising approach to quality, the company will continue to expand its reach, bringing exceptional Indian spirits to new markets while deepening its connection with whisky enthusiasts worldwide.





