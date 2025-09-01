Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar are working together for…., BTS video goes viral – WATCH

A video or Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar is doing rounds on the internet. Scroll down to read about thier upcoming project.

In a pleasant surprise for fans, Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar are teaming up for a new project, and pictures from the sets have been making rounds on the internet. The two actors were spotted filming together, and some behind-the-scenes clips have gone viral on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar Teaming Up for a Project?

The clip, circulated by several media accounts, features both actors in traditional Indian attire. Ranbir can be seen in a yellow kurta-pyjama, while Jitendra sports a red kurta paired with white pyjamas. The video captures them on a balcony set, attentively listening to the director. While it seems that the two have joined hands for an add, but the actual matter is yet to be revealed.

Take a look here:

It seems the shoot is based on some festive theme, as the background is filled with decorations. However, much detail about the project has been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, an official announcement is yet to be made regarding the project.

This will be the first time Ranbir and Jitendra will be joining hands together. While Ranbir is one of the most loved actors in the industry, Jitendra is well known for his work in web series like Panchayat and Kota Factory.

Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra will be joining hands together for the first time. Ranbir and Jitendra Kumar’s pictures from their secret project have gone viral. Ranbir will be next seen in Love and War.











