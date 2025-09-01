Home

Remember Ramayan’s Kumbhkaran Nalin Dave who won hearts of the audience, Where is he today? What is he doing now?

Director Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, no matter how much we talk about the most popular religious show on the small screen, it is still less. The cast of this mythological show is considered quite cult. Many characters of the show like Ram and Sita are mentioned a lot. On this basis, today we are going to tell you about the actor who played the role of Kumbhakarna in Doordarshan Ramayan. Who was that artist who won the hearts of the people by playing this role on the small screen? Let us know where and what that actor does today.

This actor played the role of Kumbhakarna in Ramayana

Ramanand Sagar was looking for a person with a tall and strong build to play the role of Kumbhakarna. His search was completed in the form of Gujarati film actor Nalin Dave. Yes, Nalin was the actor who played the role of Kumbhakarna in Doordarshan’s Ramayana in the 80s.

Nalin Dave was originally from Gujarat and he got his first break in acting from the Gujarati film Bhadra Tara Vaheta Paani. He was only 26 years old at that time. For a long time, he showed his acting charisma as a theatre actor and worked in many films. But he got the most popularity by playing the role of Kumbhakarna in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. Apart from Gujarati movies, Nalin sahab also left a mark of his strong acting in many Hindi films.

It is known that Nalin Dave was a close friend of actor Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Ravana in the Ramayana TV serial. It is also said that it was on Arvind’s recommendation that Nalin got the opportunity to work with Ramanand Sagar.

Where is Nalin Dave?

Cinema lovers are very excited to know about the old actors, where they are now and what they are doing. If we talk about Nalin Dave, who played Kumbhakarna in the Ramayana show, then it is with great regret that Nalin died just two years after Doordarshan’s Ramayana and in 1990 he left this world forever.

Story Highlights

Gujarati actor Nalin Dave played Kumbhakarna in Ramanand Sagar’s legendary TV show Ramayan. He began his career with the Gujarati film Bhadra Tara Vaheta Paani at age 26. Nalin Dave was a close friend of Arvind Trivedi (Ravana in Ramayan). Nalin Dave passed away in 1990, just two years after Ramayan aired.











