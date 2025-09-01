Home

Rohit Sharma clears BCCI fitness test, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah pass as well

India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and other cricketer cleared the fiteness Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.



Rohit Sharma clears BCCI fitness Test

New Delhi: All Indian cricketers who went through the pre-season fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) over the weekend, including Test captain Shubman Gill and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, have successfully passed.

According to PTI, other players who underwent the tests Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur have also passed the test, confirming they are ready for the upcoming season.

Player underwent Yo-Yo test and a DXA scan

The report also mentioned that players completed not only went through the standard Yo-Yo test but also underwent a DXA scan.

The Yo-Yo test has long been a part of Indian cricket, particularly since Virat Kohli’s captaincy. It requires players to run back and forth between two cones set 20 meters apart, following the rhythm of beeps from a recording.

The speed begins slowly and gradually increases, with short recovery intervals in between. The test ends when a player can no longer keep up with the beeps, providing a measure of their endurance.

A DXA scan, or Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry, uses low-dose X-rays to create a medical image that measures bone mineral density, body fat, and lean muscle mass. It is used to evaluate injury risk, particularly fractures.

Players are expected to travel to Dubai soon for Asia Cup 2025

Aside from Rohit and Shardul, the other players who cleared the fitness tests are expected to travel to Dubai soon for the 2025 Asia Cup, either as part of the squad or as reserves. The tournament is scheduled to start on September 9, with India set to face the UAE in their opening match the next day.

The fitness test was particularly very crucial for Gill, who had withdrawn from the Duleep Trophy where due to a fever. Meanwhile, Rohit, having retired from T20Is, will not travel for the Asia Cup and is expected to remain in Bengaluru for a few more days to continue training at the CoE, according to the report.

Rohit Sharma will be seen leading the Indian team against Australia in November.

India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

