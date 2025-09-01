Home

When love stories are mentioned, stories of different romantic Hindi films come to mind. In the earlier times, there were romantic films of Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Dev Anand, and after that, Shah Rukh Khan took over the reins of romantic films. Overall, from time to time, stars have given a new dimension to films in terms of romance. You might have seen several stories on screen, but there have been many stars whose love stories have also been no less than a film story. We are talking about Shammi Kapoor, who fell in love with a beautiful girl of his time.

Shammi Kapoor’s love life

When he was in his twenties, he wanted to marry megastar Madhubala. He expressed his desire to his mother but she showed him the reality. His mother told him that since he was a Hindu and Madhubala was a Muslim, this marriage could never happen. After some time, Shammi Kapoor grew close to Geeta Bali and he fell in love with Geeta and married her. Madhubala married Kishore Kumar, and both these relationships lasted till the end.

Although he did not marry Madhubala, a connection was later established between Shammi and Madhubala. Shammi Kapoor’s wife, Geeta Bali’s niece, Yogita Bali, married Kishore Kumar after Madhubala’s death. In this way, a connection was established after Madhubala’s death.

