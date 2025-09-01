Home

Star player from Kavya Maran’s team decides to go into T20 auction, his name is…

A star player from Kavya Maran’s team has decided to enter the upcoming T20 auction, creating a buzz among fans. Can you guess which cricketer has taken this surprising step?



New Delhi: South Africa T20 team captain Aiden Markram has emerged as the biggest name in the SA20 Season 4 auction list. This time, more than 500 players will be available in the auction to be held in Johannesburg on September 9, including South African as well as many international stars.

Record-breaking player registrations

SA20 received more than 800 registrations this time, which is the highest in the four-year history of the tournament. After review, a final list of 541 players was decided, which includes 300 South African and 241 overseas players. This is big proof of the global popularity of SA20.

Markram and Proteas stars will take charge

Apart from Markram, his seven World Cup final squad mates are also present in the auction list—Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee. Also, players like Test World Champions Kyle Verreynne, Lungi Ngidi and Tony de Zorzi will also be seen.

Entry of foreign giants

This league will be even more special under the leadership of Markram because this time stars like England’s great bowler James Anderson and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan are also in the list. Shakib is looking forward to playing SA20 for the first time. Apart from this, Australia’s D’Arcy Short and New Zealand’s Devon Conway will also be the center of attraction.

Opportunity for new young talent

This time a new segment has been added to SA20—Under-23 player pick. In this, South African players under the age of 23 will be selected. Young players like Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka and Andile Simelane are included in this category.

