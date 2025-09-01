Home

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: Star player from Kohli’s RCB equals MASSIVE record of Andre Russell, he plays for Preity Zinta’s side, his name is…

Top batter from Royal Challengers Bengaluru team equalled the record of fastest-ever century in Caribbean Premier League with his 40-ball ton.

St Lucia Kings batter Tim Seifert en route to scoring a century against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. (Photo: CPL/Getty Images)

Former West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell held the record for the fastest-ever century in Caribbean Premier League (CPL). On Sunday, New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim Seifert equaled this long-standing record with a 40-ball century for Preity Zinta co-owned St Lucia Kings.

Seifert, who was signed up as temporary-replacement for Jacob Bethell by Virat Kohli’s RCB for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2025 season, smashed an unbeaten 125 off 53 balls with 9 sixes and 10 fours as the Kings chased down a massive 205-run target against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons with 13 balls to spare.

WATCH Tim Seifert complete his century for St Lucia Kings HERE…

With the CPL 2025 tournament entering its second half, the fixture between the two well placed sides at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground turned into a modern classic with some barely believable hitting from Seifert. Kings elected to field first, a decision which looked to have backfired as Falcons racked up 204/4 largely thanks to 56 from 43 balls from Amir Jangoo at the top of the order and middle order hitting from the vastly experienced Shakib Al Hasan (61 off 26) and Fabian Allen (38 off 17).

In response, Seifert set about raiding the boundaries and peppering the stands in one of the most remarkable CPL innings in the tournament’s history. Finishing unbeaten with 125 off 53 balls and striking at over 235 with 94 runs coming solely in boundaries.

Despite Seifert’s heroics the run chase was still a demanding one and a wicket maiden from Jayden Seales in the 16th over kept the Falcons alive as the destructive Tim David holed out to deep midwicket for 23 off 16 balls and Delano Potgieter couldn’t get the single needed to get the scintillating Seifert back on strike.

“This rain is lovely, actually; I could stay out here all day. It was a great win that puts us in a good position in the points table, which is the main thing. I’m just trying to take every game as it comes. All the wickets are a bit different here in the CPL, and this is probably one of the better ones to bat on,” Seifert said after his match-winning knock.

“So I’m just making the most of it. It’s pretty obvious: Johnson Charles at the top is trying to get us off to a good start and put the opposition under pressure, which makes the middle stage a little bit easier. That way, if we do lose a couple of wickets, we’re still ahead of the game. I don’t think we’re going to do that every game, but at least our momentum and consistency are there,” he added.

Kings then needed 15 from the final 18 balls with Seales returning for his third over but this time it was a different story with Seifert drilling a short ball through square leg for four and Potgieter lofting over mid-off for the second boundary of the over as drizzle began to fall and umbrellas began to be unfurled in the stands.

Story Highlights

The weather didn’t come to the Falcons rescue as Seifert then finished the match in sublime style by slamming his ninth sixth high over midwicket to see his side over the finish line. The result sees Saint Lucia Kings head to second in the CPL table with ten points alongside the Trinbago Knight Riders who have a game in hand. A match that will live long in the memory, ​ Tim Seifert was duly rewarded the player of the match award on an unforgettable day.











