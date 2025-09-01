Home

Sports

‘Rahul Dravid was sort of kicked out of Rajasthan Royals’: Star South-Africa cricketer’s BOLD remark sparks controversy

Former South-Africa star batter Ab de Villiers speculated that Rahul Dravid was ‘kicked out’ of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), after he rejected a border role in IPl 2026.

Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Former South African batsman AB de Villiers said that head coach Rahul Dravid was likely “kicked out” of the Rajasthan Royals after declining the “broader role” offered by the franchise. The former India head coach ended his second tenure with the team abruptly, just a year after signing a multi-year contract.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,” the official statement said.

“As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise.”

De Villiers speculated that Dravid might have been ‘kicked out’

While speaking on his social media show ‘360 LIVE,’ De Villiers speculated that Dravid might have been pushed out by the Rajasthan Royals management after turning down the new role, implying that despite his significant stature, it felt as though he was “kicked out.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“It sort of sounds to me like it was an owner or management kind of call. They gave him an option to have a broader role in the team. He sort of turned that down. Maybe he was upset because he really wanted to be still involved. He wanted to be in the dugout. Maybe it was his call. I don’t know. We’ll. I’m pretty sure we’ll find out once we get him talking about it in the future. Maybe. But Rahul, obviously, is leaving big footsteps behind, big shoes to fill,” he said.

“He’s a larger-than-life kind of character, and he knows a lot about the game. And I personally have spoken to youngsters before on this show as well. Actually, some of my interviews were with a lot of people who spoke about him having a huge influence on their careers. So, yeah, you will definitely be missed.” De Villiers added

De Villiers pointed out that RR’s decision was similar to football teams

The former RCB batter went on to say that Rajasthan’s decision was similar to football teams, where management makes sudden decisions when coaches don’t live up to expectations. Last September, the 2008 IPL champions signed Dravid, who had recently led India to a T20 World Cup victory, in an attempt to break their long-standing drought. However, the Royals finished at ninth spot after playing 14 games.

De Villiers also highlighted that letting go of such big names in a short duration also contributed to the Rajasthan Royals decline.

“Sometimes you see it in the Premier League as well, the football league, where the managers and the coaches are always under huge pressure to perform and to bring trophies home. And once they don’t, they start hearing from the owners and whoever makes the decisions for the various leagues, sorry, franchises, so we don’t know the facts really.” said de Villiers

“It sounds to me like the fact that he turned down that other role, sort of like he was kicked out, which is never ideal. But maybe Rajasthan have different ideas for the upcoming season. Maybe they want to shake things up a bit and move forward with that.” de Villiers added

“I don’t think they had the greatest auction last time, as they let go of some incredible players, the likes of Jos Butler, to name but a few, which I thought was a mistake. They sometimes are a good thing, but not overly aggressive for you. You can let one or two go, but they. They let a huge bulk of their team go at once, I think, a gradual sort of decline.” De Villiers concluded

Story Highlights

AB de Villiers speculated that head coach Rahul Dravid was likely “kicked out” of the Rajasthan Royals after declining the “broader role” offered by the franchise. The former RCB batter went on to say that RR’s decision was similar to football teams, where management makes sudden decisions when coaches don’t live up to expectations. De Villiers also pointed out that letting go of such big names in a short duration also contributed to the Rajasthan Royals decline.











