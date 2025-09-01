Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal gets into ugly fight with Zeeshan Qadri, Baseer Ali as she refuses to…, Watch viral video

A new promo has been released from Bigg Boss 19’s upcoming episode in which Tanya Mittal was seen getting into brawl with Zeeshan Qadri, Baseer Ali and other housemates.

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to deliver explosive drama every day. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to outplay each other, with frequent clashes erupting over tasks and food. In a recently released promo, tensions rise as several housemates confront Tanya Mittal over her refusal to clean the smoking room.

What happened in today’s segment?

In the video, Zeeshan Qadri informs Tanya that the smoking room in the garden area also needs to be cleaned. Tanya pushes back, stating she won’t do it. When questioned, she argues that the smoking area isn’t a common space since only five people use it, unlike the drawing room, which is shared by 15. Baseer Ali responds by saying she shouldn’t expect food either if she avoids her duties. Tanya snaps back, telling them not to shout and adding that if everyone can clean their own plates, they can clean up their own cigarette ashes too.

Further, Tanya Mittal firmly refused to clean the smoking area, which triggered Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali. Zeeshan challenged her by saying, “Let’s see how long you can go without doing it.” The argument didn’t stop there, Zeeshan continued to throw sharp remarks at Tanya, prompting her to respond, “Don’t talk nonsense, sir. Show the same respect I’m giving you.” After the promo aired, many viewers were seen siding with Tanya and supporting her stand.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has rapidly become a cauldron of high-stakes drama, with contestants embroiled in fiery disputes and shifting alliances. From intense confrontations over household duties to personal vendettas, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. In another explosive moment, Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhat’s altercation turned physical when Baseer dragged Farhana’s mattress out of the house, intensifying the already volatile atmosphere.

Story Highlights

Tanya Mittal refuses to clean the smoking room, sparking a heated argument with Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali. Zeeshan challenges Tanya on how long she can avoid the duty, leading to sharp exchanges between them. Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhat get into a physical fight, with Baseer dragging Farhana’s mattress out of the house. Bigg Boss 19 continues to showcase intense conflicts and shifting alliances, keeping viewers hooked.

Bigg Boss 19 remains a hotbed of drama and tension as housemates clash over chores, food, and personal differences. Tanya Mittal’s refusal to clean the smoking area triggered a fierce confrontation with Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali, showcasing the high-pressure environment inside the house.











