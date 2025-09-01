Home

This man went against his father’s wishes to become an actor, played servant roles in films for survival, later rose to fame as villain in Bollywood, his name is…

This man in discussion wanted to be an actor. However, his father wanted him to do go in studies. Scroll down to read his name.

There are many actors in the industry whose journey to success was never easy. They had to do odd jobs, from selling pens to working as electricians, in order to survive. Similarly, today marks the birthday of one of the versatile actors who, by his own grit and determination, established himself as an actor in Bollywood. He had to face several highs and lows during his career, but he never gave up and, as a result, today, he is counted among the much-loved actors in the industry.

The Actor Who Went Against His Father’s Wishes

Remember Tanu Weds Manu? The man who plays Manu’s (played by R. Madhavan) best friend, standing by him in both good and bad times. His character was loved by the audience and, since then, fans wanted to see more of his work. This actor is none other than Deepak Dobriyal.

Deepak, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, had big dreams. He wanted to become an actor. When he was five years old, Deepak’s family moved to Delhi in search of a livelihood. In those years, Dobriyal used to take part in Ramlila along with his brother. By the age of 12, he had joined theatre, a decision his father disapproved of, as he felt academics were more important—especially since Deepak’s friends were excelling in studies and preparing for higher education.

However, it was Deepak’s uncle who eventually convinced his father, after which he joined the theatre group at RLA College. He started pursuing his dreams when he joined theatre. However, he realized that Mumbai was his true calling. He came to the city with seven thousand rupees and struggled for four years. He often got the role of a servant in films, but he had the talent to bring life to every character with his amazing acting.

Deepak Dobriyal Rose to Fame for Villain Roles

Deepak Dobriyal, who is often seen in comic roles, played the villain in Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer film Bholaa. He was seen in the role of a dreaded villain in the film and mesmerized both the audience and critics with his brilliant acting.

