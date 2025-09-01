This Bollywood actor, who played small role in Hollywood film 10 years ago, still earns money from it; He is Ali Fazal, movie is Fast and Furious

Home

This Bollywood actor, who played small role in Hollywood film 10 years ago, still earns money from it; He is…, movie is…

This actor still earns from a film which he did more than a decade ago. Scroll down to read his name.

Bollywood is a wide space with several actors trying to make a name for themselves. Among them, some of these celebs not only make a name for themselves in Indian cinema but also in Hollywood. Today, we are going to discuss an actor who is not only a big name in Bollywood and the OTT world but is also recognized for his work in Hollywood. While you may think that we are talking about Priyanka Chopra, that is not the case. Here we are talking about the very famous Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal.

Actor Who Receives Money for the Film He Did 10 Years Ago

Ali Fazal is one such name in the industry who established his sway in Bollywood but also left no stone unturned in entertaining audiences abroad. In 2015, Ali Fazal got a chance to work with one of the most prestigious acting casts when he starred in the action-thriller Fast and Furious.

Ali’s role as Safar in the film left audiences awestruck. Fans loved the desi avatar of Ali in the movie.

Ali Fazal Still Gets Money for Fast and Furious

In an interview, Ali revealed that despite his role in the film being brief, he still gets money if the movie is played somewhere. He said, “Yes, I had a small role but I must have earned a lot of money from this film because I still get its royalties. Whenever the film is played anywhere in the world, I get a small cheque for it. But it is still a small role. The stuntman of Harry Potter still gets cheques, in pounds, in thousands of pounds every year for the whole life.”

Did you know Ali has also worked in a Chinese film? Yes, that’s correct—Ali has also been a part of a Chinese movie. In another interview, he revealed that despite doing the movie years ago, he still hasn’t watched the film. However, he mentioned that he was paid well for the movie.

