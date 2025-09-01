This horror-thriller web series, will send chills down your spines, climax will leave you stunned, has IMDb rating…

Home

This spine-tingling web series, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has stood out for its haunting atmosphere, delving deeper into darkness than your usual horror fare.

A chilling mystery unfolds in the heart of Mumbai, a city that never sleeps. A young woman disappears without a trace, and a medical student is haunted by nightmares that blur the line between reality and illusion. As the city’s neon lights flicker, an unseen darkness begins to seep into the lives of unsuspecting individuals, challenging their perceptions and sanity. This tale isn’t just about the supernatural; it’s a deep dive into the human psyche, exploring how fear and unresolved traumas can manifest into something far more sinister.

This gripping narrative is brought to life in the web series Andhera, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Raaghav Dar and created by Gaurav Desai, the series stars Priya Bapat as Inspector Kalpana Kadam, Karanvir Malhotra as Jay, and Prajakta Koli as Rumi.

The storyline of Andhera revolves around a mysterious disappearance that shakes Mumbai’s core. A young woman vanishes without a trace, triggering an investigation led by Inspector Kalpana Kadam (played by Priya Bapat). As Kalpana digs deeper, she teams up with Jay, a troubled medical student haunted by disturbing visions and nightmares. What initially seems like a missing person case soon turns into something far more sinister.

Andhera, features a solid supporting cast that enhances its eerie atmosphere. Surveen Chawla plays the mysterious Ayesha, Vatsal Sheth appears as Darius, and Parvin Dabas takes on the role of Dr. Sahay. Pranay Pachauri plays Prithvi Seth, while Jhanvi Rawat portrays Bani, the missing girl central to the plot. Other key roles include Kavin Dave, Anand Ingale, Mohit Prajapati, and Ayam Mehta. The series has received positive reviews, holding an IMDb rating of 6.5/10, and stands out for its psychological depth and slow-building suspense.

Andhera is not your typical horror story, it’s a layered psychological thriller set against the haunting urban backdrop of Mumbai. It’s a must-watch for those who enjoy mind-bending mysteries with a supernatural edge.











