THIS insurance company stops cashless facility at this big hospital across India, resulting in chaos and panic; company is…, hospital is…

This decision may cause financial and logistical challenges to patients.

New Delhi: In a move that could leave lakhs of Niva Bupa Health Insurance policyholders stuck, confused, and clueless, the health insurer has suspended cashless treatment facility options in all Max Hospitals across India. Hence, from now on, Niva Bupa health policy holders will not be able to avail the cashless facility in Max Hospital across the country. As of September 1, 2025, this change has been implemented from August 16, due to which most Niva Bupa policyholders will have to pay the entire treatment in the hospital at the time of treatment and later get reimbursement for the claim.

No clear information to policyholders

However, even though all Max hospitals have been removed from the list of Niva Bupa’s list of network hospitals on their website as of September 1, 2025, no official information has been clearly made available to policyholders via Niva Bupa’s official website, social media handles, or any other means, as reported by ET Wealth Online.

Patients to face financial and logistical challenges

This decision may cause financial and logistical challenges to patients, especially if they need immediate treatment.

In fact, it is not only Niva Bupa, but Max Hospital has also stopped the cashless facility of Care Health Insurance. This means that the customers of this insurance company will not be able to avail cashless treatment in Max Network Hospitals across the country.

What is the dispute?

According to reports, this decision has been taken due to the ongoing dispute between the insurance company and the hospital group regarding payment and rates. Earlier, patients used to get cashless treatment directly in the hospital. Now they may have to face financial pressure, especially in case of sudden medical emergencies.

Confusion and panic

This decision has caused a lot of confusion and panic among lakhs of policyholders who had taken health insurance policies specifically for the facility of cashless treatment. Experts say that the affected customers should contact their insurance providers to clarify the situation and, if needed, look for alternative network hospitals.

